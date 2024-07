Southampton in advanced talks with Brentford forward Ghoddos

Southampton in advanced talks with Brentford forward Ghoddos

Released Brentford forward Saman Ghoddos could yet remain in the Premier League.

The free agent has been linked with moves to Iran and Sweden in recent days.

Advertisement Advertisement

But now Fotbollskanalen says promoted Southampton are showing interest in Ghoddos.

Indeed, it's suggested the 30 year-old is a step away from putting pen to paper on a Saints contract.

Ghoddos has three goals in 52 international matches for Iran in his career.