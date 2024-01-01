DONE DEAL: Hartlepool welcome back Leicester keeper Young

Leicester City goalkeeper Brad Young has returned to Hartlepool United.

Young joins Hartlepool on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21 year-old keeper originally joined the Foxes in 2021 from Hartlepool.

Young said, “I’m buzzing to be back here – after coming through the Academy and being a local lad, this opportunity means a lot. I know how much it means to the fans and the community when there is success on the pitch, so hopefully we can build something together this year and get a real buzz around the town. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Pools manager Darren Sarll added: “I think Brad is the quintessential type of signing we’ve tried to make all summer. He’s a good player, with a great personality and understanding of what it takes to play for Hartlepool and in the North East, and someone that off-the-bat improves our squad.

“We’ve been extremely patient in the goalkeeping area and I am delighted that Brad comes into our ranks and creates even more competition. Defensively, we have made a promising start and now we have a really competitive goalkeeping department that will hopefully stimulate all of our goalies to be at their very best.

“From afar, I have always observed and stayed attached to Brad’s movements and career, and now I have the opportunity to work with him at the closest of quarters. I hope he has a fantastic experience with us. I really hope our magnificent supporter base will welcome him home in the manner I know they can.”