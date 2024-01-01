DONE DEAL: Exeter sign Leicester youngster Richards

Lower league side Exeter City have signed Amani Richards for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has played three times for Leicester City's Under-21 team so far this term.

But now he will get the chance to show that he can cut it at senior level with Exeter.

Their boss Gary Caldwell said: "He is the perfect player for us at this moment in time".

"He'll bring speed, a one vs one quality which we feel we've missed since Yanic's (Wildschut) been injured.

"He's someone who can bring speed and threat, and hopefully get the fans excited and off their seats because he's a real flair player."