DONE DEAL: Hannover 96 sign Liverpool midfielder Frauendorf

Hannover 96 have signed Liverpool midfielder Melkamu Frauendorf.

Frauendorf leaves the Reds for Hannover in a free transfer.

Liverpool announced earlier today: "The 20-year-old has made the move back to Germany to join Hannover's U23s side after his four-year spell with the Reds came to an end this summer.

"The midfielder arrived on Merseyside from Hoffenheim in August 2020 and went on to make two senior appearances, having been a regular for the U18s and U21s.

"Everyone at LFC would like to wish Melkamu all the very best for the future."