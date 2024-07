Roma rival Real Sociedad for Man City fullback Gomez

Roma are interested in Manchester City fullback Sergio Gomez.

Gomez is expected to leave City this summer and has already held talks with Real Sociedad.

La Real chief Robert Olabe was in England last week for talks with City and Gomez about a move in the coming weeks.

However, Relevo says Roma are also keen on the left-back.

Gomez is ready to leave City after being used sparingly by manager Pep Guardiola over the past two seasons.