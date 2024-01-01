DONE DEAL: Girona sign Spurs winger Gil

Tottenham outcast Bryan Gil has left the club for another loan spell this summer.

The Spaniard, who still has a contract until 2026, completed a season-long loan move to Girona.

The deal has been officially confirmed by both clubs, but is not said to include a buy option.

Gil played 12 times for Spurs last term, having previously been on loan at Sevilla.

He will be hoping that this move can help him earn a permanent move away in a year’s time.

Gil does not appear to be in the plans of Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou.