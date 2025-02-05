DONE DEAL: Fulham sign Man City midfielder Chingwaro in permanent move

Manchester City midfielder Seth Chingwaro has joined Fulham this week in a permanent move after progressing through the academy.

The 17-year-old is a midfielder capable of performing in multiple different roles and will prove to a versatile asset for the Cottagers as he continues his development this season.

Chingwaro signed a scholarship deal with Man City ahead of the new season and at the end of the 2023/24 season, Seth made his debut for City's U-18 team.

The young star is a prospect for the future and could soon catch the eye of manager Marco Silva if he can impress with the youth teams. He is the only signing for Fulham during the January transfer window minus two loan recalls and is certainly an exciting talent that may shape the future of the club.

“It’s a great feeling to join Fulham,” Seth told fulhamfc.com. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunities here and pushing on to hopefully make the First Team in the future.

“I’m a creative player. I like to play in pockets, get on the ball and dribble with it.”