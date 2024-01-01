Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle
Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte

DONE DEAL: Fulham land Arsenal winger Nelson

DONE DEAL: Fulham land Arsenal winger Nelson
DONE DEAL: Fulham land Arsenal winger Nelson
DONE DEAL: Fulham land Arsenal winger NelsonAction Plus
Fulham have signed Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

Nelson joins the Cottagers on a season-long loan, having rejected Ipswich Town earlier in the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 24 year-old midfielder follows Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal to Craven Cottage.

Fulham chief Tony Khan said: “I'm very happy to welcome Reiss Nelson to Fulham Football Club! Reiss is a talented young player, and we're excited that he's joined the squad on loan!

“His arrival concludes a busy transfer window for the Club, and we're all looking forward to a great season ahead!"

Mentions
Premier LeagueNelson ReissFulhamArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer
Smith Rowe says Fulham is an "exciting project"
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer