DONE DEAL: Fulham land Arsenal winger Nelson

Fulham have signed Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

Nelson joins the Cottagers on a season-long loan, having rejected Ipswich Town earlier in the day.

The 24 year-old midfielder follows Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal to Craven Cottage.

Fulham chief Tony Khan said: “I'm very happy to welcome Reiss Nelson to Fulham Football Club! Reiss is a talented young player, and we're excited that he's joined the squad on loan!

“His arrival concludes a busy transfer window for the Club, and we're all looking forward to a great season ahead!"