DONE DEAL: Fulham fullback Tanton returns to Chesterfield

Fulham fullback Devan Tanton has joined Chesterfield.

Tanton, 21, moves to Chesterfield on a season-long loan.

The defender spent part of last season on-loan with the Spireites, though his spell was marred by injury.

Tanton told the Chesterfield website: “It feels amazing, I’m really happy to be back. My last loan was cut a bit short and I struggled a bit on a physical level, so it’s good to get in early to do the pre-season I wasn’t able to do last year.

“The gaffer was telling me that the club were interested in taking me back and that we had some unfinished business, which I completely agreed with. I left Chesterfield (last season) feeling bittersweet, wanting to give a lot more.”

