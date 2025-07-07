DONE DEAL: Chelsea legend Cech's son signs professional contract with Fulham

Damián Čech, son of Czech legend Petr Čech, has signed his first professional contract with Fulham.

The young goalkeeper is following in the footsteps of his father, who shone in England for Chelsea and Arsenal and is remembered as one of the best ever in his position.

Damián is now taking his first steps into top-level football, with his first professional contract marking an important moment in his career.

Less than a year ago, Damián made his debut for the Czech Republic's national under-18 team, a moment he described on social media as a source of pride: "I'm grateful to be able to play for my country," he wrote, alongside a photo of himself clutching a ball at a youth team training camp.

This week, he added another milestone to his short career by formalising his contract with Fulham.

"Forever grateful," wrote the young goalkeeper in the post where he appears signing the contract, accompanied by his parents.