Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

DONE DEAL: Frank Lampard's Coventry confirm Caleb Yirenkyi signing

DONE DEAL: Frank Lampard's Coventry confirm Caleb Yirenkyi signing
DONE DEAL: Frank Lampard's Coventry confirm Caleb Yirenkyi signingAnders Kjærbye / Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia

Newly promoted Coventry have confirmed the signing of midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

The highly rated 20-year-old came through Nordsjaellland’s Right To Dream Academy, an initiative that gives young African players a clear pathway to a career in European football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yirenkyi has since made 49 appearances, scoring four goals, and collected two Danish Superliga Player of the Month awards. He also won the Young Player of the Year award.

He had been of interest to several Premier League and European sides but has decided on newly promoted Coventry as his next club.

Yirenkyi joins on a ‘long-term’ contract according to his new club, but it’s been reported he will remain with the club until 2031.

The £26 million fee marks the most expensive sale in Danish football history.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, Yirenkyi said: “I’m excited to be at this club. 

“I’ve heard so much about it and I really feel positive about being here. 

“When I spoke to the Head Coach about the plans and the style, it’s something I really like, and I look forward to learning from him. 

“I want to give my best to the team each and every day. I’m still young so I want to learn from the Head Coach, the other players and work really hard for the team. 

“I’ve also heard a lot about the fans, they’re incredible and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaleb YirenkyiFrank LampardCoventryNordsjaellandFootball transfers

Related Articles

Ghanaian midfielder Yirenkyi nears Coventry move in record deal

Report: Ghanaian defender close to joining Coventry in record breaking Scandinavian deal

From Alonso to Arbeloa: The new Premier League bosses in 2026/27