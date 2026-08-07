Newly promoted Coventry have confirmed the signing of midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

The highly rated 20-year-old came through Nordsjaellland’s Right To Dream Academy, an initiative that gives young African players a clear pathway to a career in European football.

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Yirenkyi has since made 49 appearances, scoring four goals, and collected two Danish Superliga Player of the Month awards. He also won the Young Player of the Year award.

He had been of interest to several Premier League and European sides but has decided on newly promoted Coventry as his next club.

Yirenkyi joins on a ‘long-term’ contract according to his new club, but it’s been reported he will remain with the club until 2031.

The £26 million fee marks the most expensive sale in Danish football history.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, Yirenkyi said: “I’m excited to be at this club.

“I’ve heard so much about it and I really feel positive about being here.

“When I spoke to the Head Coach about the plans and the style, it’s something I really like, and I look forward to learning from him.

“I want to give my best to the team each and every day. I’m still young so I want to learn from the Head Coach, the other players and work really hard for the team.

“I’ve also heard a lot about the fans, they’re incredible and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”