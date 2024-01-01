DONE DEAL: Ex-West Ham striker Odubeko joins Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town have signed forward Mipo Odubeko, who was a free agent.

The 21-year-old left Portuguese second division side Maritimo earlier in the off-season.

The Republic of Ireland youngster, who does play for his country’s Under-21s, was previously at West Ham United as a young player.

He has also spent time at clubs such as Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale.

Odubeko will be eligible to play in the Carabao Cup for Fleetwood on Tuesday against West Brom.