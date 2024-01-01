DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd star Nani agrees Estrela da Amadora move

Luís Nani has signed a one-year contract with Portuguese first division club Estrela da Amadora.

Nani grew up in Amadora with his family so this deal means the Portuguese International will line up for his hometown club. It also means he will link up with former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra, who is an investor in Estrela.

37-year-old Nani boasts an enviable curriculum that includes a grand total of 17 titles. He won EURO 2016 with the national team, as well as the Champions League and the Premier League with Manchester United. He also played in La Liga, Serie A, and MLS, among other leagues.

Estrela da Amadora will be Nani’s second portuguese club. He made his debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2005 before signing for Manchester United in 2007.