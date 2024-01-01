Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star

Yoro setback forces Man Utd to push for De Ligt

Yoro setback forces Man Utd to push for De Ligt
Yoro setback forces Man Utd to push for De Ligt
Yoro setback forces Man Utd to push for De LigtAction Plus
Manchester United are serious about signing Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Red Devils have been left reeling after learning that new signing Leny Yoro is out for several months with a foot injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In his place, they are looking to secure De Ligt to play next to Lisandro Martinez when the season starts.

Per The Mirror, United are ready to ramp up their interest in De Ligt this week.

They are hoping to get a deal done, while Bayern also want to sell the Dutchman.

De Ligt, who was a backup for Netherlands at Euro 2024, wants to make the move.

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!