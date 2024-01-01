Yoro setback forces Man Utd to push for De Ligt

Manchester United are serious about signing Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Red Devils have been left reeling after learning that new signing Leny Yoro is out for several months with a foot injury.

In his place, they are looking to secure De Ligt to play next to Lisandro Martinez when the season starts.

Per The Mirror, United are ready to ramp up their interest in De Ligt this week.

They are hoping to get a deal done, while Bayern also want to sell the Dutchman.

De Ligt, who was a backup for Netherlands at Euro 2024, wants to make the move.