DONE DEAL: Ex-Man City winger Moreno joins Tenerife

Former Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno has returned to Spain.

Moreno has signed for the Segunda Division Tenerife - 18 months after leaving City.

It was City who brought him to Europe in 2016, for €5.5m.

After the loan with Deportivo La Coruna, Moreno played for almost all the clubs of the City Group (Girona, Portimonense, Lommel and Troyes), before being sold outright to Konyaspor.

Tenerife is the second spell in Spain for the Colombia international.