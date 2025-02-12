DONE DEAL: Ex-Man City fullback Mendy joins FC Zurich

Benjamin Mendy has signed with FC Zurich on a surprise free transfer after being sidelined all season by Lorient manager Olivier Pantaloni.

The 30-year-old full-back has agreed to a contract running until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

Zurich president Ancillo Canepa believes Mendy’s experience will be invaluable in mentoring the club’s younger players.

He said: "Of course, we are very pleased and also a little proud that we could sign such a high-quality player.

"He will be above all an important support for our young players."

Mendy was cleared of rape and attempted rape charges at Chester Crown Court in 2023, having been suspended by then club Manchester City soon after his arrest in 2021.