Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

DONE DEAL: Ex-Man City fullback Mendy joins FC Zurich

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Ex-Man City fullback Mendy joins FC Zurich
DONE DEAL: Ex-Man City fullback Mendy joins FC ZurichTribalfootball
Benjamin Mendy has signed with FC Zurich on a surprise free transfer after being sidelined all season by Lorient manager Olivier Pantaloni. 

The 30-year-old full-back has agreed to a contract running until the summer of 2026. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zurich president Ancillo Canepa believes Mendy’s experience will be invaluable in mentoring the club’s younger players.

He said: "Of course, we are very pleased and also a little proud that we could sign such a high-quality player.

"He will be above all an important support for our young players."

Mendy was cleared of rape and attempted rape charges at Chester Crown Court in 2023, having been suspended by then club Manchester City soon after his arrest in 2021.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMendy BenjaminZurichManchester CityLorientLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Nerve & bottle: How Aston Villa and Monchi bossed this January market
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth swoop for Lorient starlet Kroupi