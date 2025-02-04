Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

DONE DEAL: Bournemouth swoop for Lorient starlet Kroupi

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth swoop for Lorient starlet Kroupi
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth swoop for Lorient starlet KroupiAction Plus
Bournemouth have signed 18-year-old attacker Eli Junior Kroupi from FC Lorient.

He will remain on loan at the French club for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kroupi has been in impressive form, recording nine goals and two assists in 17 appearances this campaign.

"We're very excited to sign somebody with such potential," said technical director Simon Francis. 

"Junior fits the club's model of developing young players and giving them a platform to perform at the top level.

"Junior has already operated in numerous attacking positions in his short career so far with an impressive goal involvement record.

"He's shown a high level of natural technical ability and awareness for a player so young, and the speed in which he has adapted to senior football has been very encouraging."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKroupi Eli JuniorBournemouthLorientFootball TransfersLigue 1Ligue 2
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa land PSG winger Asensio
DONE DEAL: West Ham sign Brighton striker Ferguson
Ex-Man Utd midfielder set to leave Lille for free as West Ham and Tottenham interest grows