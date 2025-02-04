DONE DEAL: Bournemouth swoop for Lorient starlet Kroupi

Bournemouth have signed 18-year-old attacker Eli Junior Kroupi from FC Lorient.

He will remain on loan at the French club for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Kroupi has been in impressive form, recording nine goals and two assists in 17 appearances this campaign.

"We're very excited to sign somebody with such potential," said technical director Simon Francis.

"Junior fits the club's model of developing young players and giving them a platform to perform at the top level.

"Junior has already operated in numerous attacking positions in his short career so far with an impressive goal involvement record.

"He's shown a high level of natural technical ability and awareness for a player so young, and the speed in which he has adapted to senior football has been very encouraging."