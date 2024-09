Released Brentford attacker Saman Ghoddos has signed with Ittihad Kalba FC in the United Arab Emirates.

The Iran international, 31, left Brentford this summer.

He scored one goal in 19 Premier League games last season, seven of which came from the start.

In recent days, Ghoddos has been linked with a move to Sharjah FC.

Now he has signed for UAE rivals Ittihad Kalba.