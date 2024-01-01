Brentford boss Frank accepts likely Mbeumo sale

Tribal Football
Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepts likely Mbeumo sale
Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepts they face losing in-form attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo has scored five goals already this season.

And after the draw with West Ham, Frank explained: “He was our biggest miss for four months last year, even with Toney out.

“He was our key player and has added another layer this season with five goals in six games. That’s incredible and he’s creating chances. He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club.

“We convinced him to stay and he’s very happy. All our players might need to leave us one day but a lot of them are happy because we have a top environment, with good people. We push each other.”

