DONE DEAL: Everton snap up AFC Wimbledon prospect Clarke

Everton Under-18s have brought in a talented young midfielder to strengthen their group.

The Toffees have signed midfielder Justin Clarke from AFC Wimbledon this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The first-year scholar is coming off the back of an impressive run in the Dons’ first team.

He is the youngest ever player to feature in Wimbledon’s first team at the age of 15.

The deal was officially confirmed on the Everton club website, with Clarke having signed his contract.

He is set to be in the squad to take on Nottingham Forest Under-18s on Saturday.