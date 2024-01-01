DONE DEAL: Ejeheri delighted joining FC Midtjylland after Arsenal exit

Released Arsenal goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri has signed with FC Midtjylland.

Ejeheri moves to Denmark as a free agent after coming off contract at Arsenal this month. He spent part of last season on-loan with SJK Seinäjoki in Finland.

The 21 year-old has signed a five-year contract with FCM.

"Midtjylland is a club with great ambitions and one of the biggest clubs in Scandinavia," said Ejeheri.

"I really enjoyed my time in Finland last season - both on and off the field - and I see it as a good opportunity to come to Danish football, where I see many similarities, but of course also differences.

"Now I am looking forward to working with the whole group and especially the talented goalkeepers who are at the club."