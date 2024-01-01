DONE DEAL: Dundee Utd striker MacLeod joins Southampton

Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod has joined Southampton on-loan.

MacLeod moves to St Mary's on-loan for the season.

The youngster made his Dundee United debut as a 16 year-old.

"Having worked with Rory and seen him develop at Dundee United, I am well aware of what he is capable of when he’s at his very best," said Saints academy chief Andy Goldie.

"He can play across the forward positions and in midfield, this is a brilliant opportunity for him to showcase that in PL2 having already featured a number of times in the SPFL and with Scotland at various age groups."