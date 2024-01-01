Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis made deadline day double bid for Man Utd pair
Man City boss Guardiola admits: A mistake to let Alvarez leave
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We were forced into McTominay sale

DONE DEAL: Dundee Utd striker MacLeod joins Southampton

DONE DEAL: Dundee Utd striker MacLeod joins Southampton
DONE DEAL: Dundee striker MacLeod joins Southampton
DONE DEAL: Dundee striker MacLeod joins SouthamptonTribalfootball
Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod has joined Southampton on-loan.

MacLeod moves to St Mary's on-loan for the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The youngster made his Dundee United debut as a 16 year-old.

"Having worked with Rory and seen him develop at Dundee United, I am well aware of what he is capable of when he’s at his very best," said Saints academy chief Andy Goldie.

"He can play across the forward positions and in midfield, this is a brilliant opportunity for him to showcase that in PL2 having already featured a number of times in the SPFL and with Scotland at various age groups."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMacLeod RorySouthamptonFootball TransfersDundee Utd
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Fulham defender Tabares
West Ham looking to offload fringe players before tomorrow's deadline
Ex-Newcastle winger Fraser delighted to be back with Southampton