DONE DEAL: Dundee Utd snap up Liverpool midfielder Stephenson
Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson has left the club for the next 12 months.

The 20-year-old has signed for Dundee United in a season long loan move this week.

The deal, which is subject to international clearance and SFA approval, has been confirmed by the Reds.

Stephenson, who can play as both a full-back and in midfield, was with head coach Arne Slot's senior squad during pre-season.

He did play in games against Preston North End, Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla, but will now go on loan.

The Reds see him as being on the periphery of the first team, while he needs more game time to nurture his talent.

