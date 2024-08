DONE DEAL: Dundee snap up Leicester midfielder Braybrooke

Dundee have snapped up Leicester City midfielder Sammy Braybrooke.

Braybrooke moves to Dundee on-loan for the season. The deal does not include a permanent option.

Leicester also announced Braybrooke signed a new long-term deal before making the move.

The midfielder is an England youth international and has played senior football for the Foxes.

Dundee currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership.