DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace land Arsenal striker Nketiah

Crystal Palace have landed Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah moves to Palace for £30m, signing a five-year contract.

"It's amazing to sign for Crystal Palace – I'm excited to get going," said Nketiah. "Every time I come back to South London, it always puts a smile on my face, so it's good to be back home."

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "It's brilliant to welcome Eddie, a senior England international, back to South London. We are delighted he has signed for Crystal Palace.

"I am confident that his energy, talent and hunger to succeed will endear him to his new team-mates and supporters alike."