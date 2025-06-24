Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace chairman Parish welcomes Benitez signing

Crystal Palace have signed PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Benitez moves to Palace as a free transfer with his PSV deal to expire at the end of June.

For the moment, the length of Benitez's deal is yet to be disclosed.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “Walter is an excellent addition to our squad, bringing further quality, experience and competition to our goalkeeping department alongside Dean and Remi.

“We look forward to welcoming Walter to South London next month as we continue our preparations towards what promises to be a busy season, competing on multiple fronts, in 2025/26.”

Benitez will compete with Palace's current first-choice keeper Dean Henderson and back-up Remi Matthews at Selhurst Park.

