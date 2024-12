Cruzeiro have signed former Crystal Palace and Everton attacker Yannick Bolasie.

After an impressive season with rivals Criciuma, Bolasie has signed with Cruzeiro.

Now 35, Bolasie has penned a deal with Cruzeiro for 2025.

The winger will now spend a second season in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Last season, Bolasie played 36 games for Criciuma, scoring eight goals and making four assists.