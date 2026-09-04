Coventry have finally confirmed the signing of winger Yann Gboho, cousin of PSG star Desire Doue, from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Frank Lampard’s side had agreed a deal worth a reported £10.3 million and submitted the paperwork just before Tuesday’s deadline day.

Advertisement Advertisement

The move required ratification from FIFA, however, which has since been provided. The move is now subject to UK visa approval.

The 25-year-old had an impressive 2025-26 with Toulouse, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in his 36 games.

Newly promoted Coventry have spent more than £100m this summer, with Gboho becoming their 12th summer signing.

With zero points from a possible six so far, Coventry travel to Enzo Maresca’s Man City for their third game of the campaign on Saturday (September 5).