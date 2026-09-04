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DONE DEAL: Coventry sign winger Yann Gboho from Toulouse

DONE DEAL: Coventry sign winger Yann Gboho from Toulouse
DONE DEAL: Coventry sign winger Yann Gboho from ToulouseLoic VENANCE / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Coventry have finally confirmed the signing of winger Yann Gboho, cousin of PSG star Desire Doue, from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Frank Lampard’s side had agreed a deal worth a reported £10.3 million and submitted the paperwork just before Tuesday’s deadline day.

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The move required ratification from FIFA, however, which has since been provided. The move is now subject to UK visa approval.

The 25-year-old had an impressive 2025-26 with Toulouse, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in his 36 games.

Newly promoted Coventry have spent more than £100m this summer, with Gboho becoming their 12th summer signing.

With zero points from a possible six so far, Coventry travel to Enzo Maresca’s Man City for their third game of the campaign on Saturday (September 5).

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Yann GbohoDesire DoueCoventryToulousePSGPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers

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