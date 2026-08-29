Liverpool "complete agreement" with Barcola as PSG winger prepares for medical this week

Bradley Barcola is set to take his medical this week as he makes the switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool.

After several weeks of negotiations, the Reds have made an agreement with European champions PSG for Barcola who is set to add to a Liverpool attack that lost Mohamed Salah this summer.

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Barcola is now set to be Liverpool’s fourth first-team summer signing after Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet arrived earlier this summer. A move for the Frenchman came after he became the main target for the side once manager Andoni Iraola missed out on Yan Diomande who has now joined Real Madrid.

As per David Ornstein, a deal has been struck as fans prepare to welcome the 23 year old to Merseyside in the final few days of the transfer window.

“Liverpool complete agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Bradley Barcola. Deal for 23yo #PSG winger worth £106m + up to £17m add-ons (€125m + €20m package).

“France int’l poised to do medical in next 24hr & join #LFC on 5yr contract.”

The France international has yet to play this season after being omitted from the side by manager Luis Enrique who has instead preferred the likes of Desire Doue and Ferran Torres in attack.

He was a substitute for PSG's UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa, but the winger has not featured in any of the two Ligue 1 games against Rennes and Lille so far.

A move for Barcola will reportedly open the door for Cody Gakpo whose links with Tottenham and Manchester City continue to grow before the window slams shut next week.