DONE DEAL: Colchester sign outright Forest midfielder Perry
Colchester have snapped up Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Perry.
Perry moves to Colchester in a permanent transfer.
The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract for the U's and is boss Danny Cowley's fourth signing of the summer.
Perry had a spell on-loan with Northampton Town last season and reflected: "It was invaluable.
"Going there and into a first team changing room and playing men’s football, I’ve learned so much from my time there, and I’m really hoping to kick on even more this season."