DONE DEAL: Colchester sign outright Forest midfielder Perry

Colchester have snapped up Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Perry.

Perry moves to Colchester in a permanent transfer.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract for the U's and is boss Danny Cowley's fourth signing of the summer.

Perry had a spell on-loan with Northampton Town last season and reflected: "It was invaluable.

"Going there and into a first team changing room and playing men’s football, I’ve learned so much from my time there, and I’m really hoping to kick on even more this season."