Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Frank proud of Brentford and Roerslev over Wolfsburg sale

Paul Vegas
Frank proud of Brentford and Roerslev over Wolfsburg sale
Frank proud of Brentford and Roerslev over Wolfsburg saleAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is proud of Mads Roerslev's move to VfL Wolfsburg.

The Denmark fullback was sold by the Bees this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank said, "His journey has been fantastic. He started on the B team.

"He was ready every single time, and he never failed us. At a minimum, he was always solid.

"He has also been part of some of our biggest moments in the Premier League. The victories over City, Liverpool, United and Chelsea. What a story."

Roerslev's last match was last weekend's victory over Crystal Palace, where he subsequently said goodbye.

"He said a few things after the match against the Palace, and it got a little emotional. I actually get goosebumps from it now.

"He is a great example of what our environment and culture mean.

"He deserves a lot of praise."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRoerslev Rasmussen MadsBrentfordWolfsburgBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal
Brentford star Hickey set to return to training after 16 months on the sidelines
DONE DEAL: Giles details Wolfsburg move for Brentford defender Roerslev