Frank proud of Brentford and Roerslev over Wolfsburg sale

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is proud of Mads Roerslev's move to VfL Wolfsburg.

The Denmark fullback was sold by the Bees this week.

Frank said, "His journey has been fantastic. He started on the B team.

"He was ready every single time, and he never failed us. At a minimum, he was always solid.

"He has also been part of some of our biggest moments in the Premier League. The victories over City, Liverpool, United and Chelsea. What a story."

Roerslev's last match was last weekend's victory over Crystal Palace, where he subsequently said goodbye.

"He said a few things after the match against the Palace, and it got a little emotional. I actually get goosebumps from it now.

"He is a great example of what our environment and culture mean.

"He deserves a lot of praise."