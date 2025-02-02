Brentford pair full of praise for Wolfsburg signing Roerslev

Brentford pair Christian Nørgaard and Mathias Jensen are full of praise for former teammate Mads Roerslev.

The fullback was sold by Brentford last week to VfL Wolfsburg.

Norgaard told Viaplay: "He changes at a time when he had momentum with us. He started some matches and played at a high level.

"But the story shows that there was no guarantee of playing time when everyone is ready, which is why I understand his desire to try out for a new club."

Jensen also said: "He's insanely stable. You can always count on him, he plays pretty much all matches and is never hurt. He is probably one of the best defenders I have played against if you look at one-on-one situations.

"Of course I'm sorry, but I'm happy on his behalf."