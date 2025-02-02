Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today

Brentford pair full of praise for Wolfsburg signing Roerslev

Paul Vegas
Brentford pair full of praise for Wolfsburg signing Roerslev
Brentford pair full of praise for Wolfsburg signing RoerslevTribalfootball
Brentford pair Christian Nørgaard and Mathias Jensen are full of praise for former teammate Mads Roerslev.

The fullback was sold by Brentford last week to VfL Wolfsburg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Norgaard told Viaplay: "He changes at a time when he had momentum with us. He started some matches and played at a high level. 

"But the story shows that there was no guarantee of playing time when everyone is ready, which is why I understand his desire to try out for a new club."

Jensen also said: "He's insanely stable. You can always count on him, he plays pretty much all matches and is never hurt. He is probably one of the best defenders I have played against if you look at one-on-one situations.

"Of course I'm sorry, but I'm happy on his behalf."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRoerslev Rasmussen MadsNorgaard ChristianJensen MathiasBrentfordWolfsburgBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Frank proud of Brentford and Roerslev over Wolfsburg sale
Brentford star Hickey set to return to training after 16 months on the sidelines
DONE DEAL: Giles details Wolfsburg move for Brentford defender Roerslev