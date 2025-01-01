DONE DEAL: Cheltenham snap up Brentford striker Hay

Cheltenham have snapped up Brentford striker Ashley Hay.

Hay moves to Cheltenham on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Robins manager Michael Flynn said: "Myself and Gary have been watching him, he comes in having scored a lot of goals of late. At first he was playing out wide but he's got a lot of his goals through the middle.

"He's a very good finisher, his stats are really good in terms of his running ability so I'm looking forward to working with him."

Hay, 21, has scored 11 goals in 12 games for Brentford B side this season.