DONE DEAL: Chelsea sell Amougou to Strasbourg

Strasbourg have announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mathis Amougou.

The 19 year-old only joined Chelsea in January from St Etienne and is now leaving in a permanent transfer to Strasbourg.

Like Chelsea, Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo.

Amougou has signed a contract with RC Strasbourg until the summer of 2030.

For now, the fee is yet to be disclosed, though Amougou left ASSE six months ago for €15m.