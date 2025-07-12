Chelsea selling youngster after barely six-month stay

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea have decided to cash in on young midfielder Mathis Amougou.

Amougou joined Chelsea in January from St Etienne for a fee of £12.5m.

However, L'Equipe says Chelsea have now decided to shift on the youngster barely six months later.

Amougou made his debut against Southampton, but that turned out to be his only league appearance for Chelsea.

The Blues are now selling the midfielder to partner club Strasbourg, where he has agreed a five-year deal.

Chelsea have, howver, included a buy-back clause in the arrangement in the event Amougou does enough to convince scouts he can make it in England.

