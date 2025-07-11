Chelsea set to send Mike Penders to Strasbourg

Chelsea are reportedly set to send young goalkeeper Mike Penders to sister club Strasbourg on loan once the FIFA Club World Cup has ended.

The 19-year-old was part of Chelsea’s squad for the tournament but didn’t play a single minute with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen ahead of him.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Penders will join sister club Strasbourg on loan for the 2025-26 season.

Penders is highly regarded by the Chelsea hierarchy who believe he could become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The decision comes after Djordje Petrovic, who was on loan at Strasbourg last season, will be sold to Bournemouth for a fee of £25 million.