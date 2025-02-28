Chelsea make goalkeeper decision for summer market

Tribal Football
Chelsea management are happy to stick with their goalkeeper options next season.

Despite issues with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen this term, the Daily Mail says Chelsea have ruled out adding to their keeper stocks this summer.

Blues management are convinced by the potential of Jorgensen and Mike Penders, while happy with what Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic offer.

Sanchez was dropped for Jorgensen earlier this month after a series of errors. However, the Dane has also made mistakes.

But Chelsea sources are insisting they're comfortable with the options available to manager Enzo Maresca.

