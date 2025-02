Chelsea are tracking River Plate's attacking prospect Ian Subiabre.

Subiabre, 18, has played four matches at senior level for River Plate.

GiveMeSport reports Chelsea are readying an offer for the teen with the aim of buying Subiabre and immediately adding him to the senior squad for next season.

Subiabre has a contract with River Plate that runs through 2026.

Chelsea hope to do business for around £20m.