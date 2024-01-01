DONE DEAL: Chelsea complete the signing of Kellyman from Aston Villa

Tribal Football
Chelsea have completed the signing of Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa.

The attacking midfielder moved to Chelsea for a mooted fee of £19m.

Kellyman has inked a six-year contract with an option of another year.

He said: "t is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join.

"It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started."

Kellyman made his senior debut with Villa last season and ended up making five first team appearances.

