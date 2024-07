Aston Villa attacker Kellyman step away signing for Chelsea

Aston Villa attacker Omari Kellyman is a step away from signing for Chelsea.

Villa accepted a £19m offer from Chelsea last week for the youngster.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Kellyman has now passed a Chelsea medical.

He is now expected to sign terms with Chelsea today on a contract to 2030.

Kellyman arrives at Stamford Bridge having made his senior breakthrough at Villa last season.