DONE DEAL? Chelsea agree terms with Genk for Penders

DONE DEAL? Chelsea agree terms with Genk for Penders

Chelsea are closing the signing of Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders.

The London Evening Standard says a deal has been agreed to the tune of €20m between the two clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Penders, however, will spend the new season on-loan with Genk.

The keeper is Belgium's U19 captain and effectively becomes Chelsea's EIGHTH senior goalkeeper.

Penders will formally move to Chelsea for the 2024/25 season.

The Blues already have seven goalkeepers in their first-team squad, with another three having already been loaned out to lower-league clubs.