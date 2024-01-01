Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe admits new stadium build unlikely

DONE DEAL? Chelsea agree terms with Genk for Penders

DONE DEAL? Chelsea agree terms with Genk for Penders
DONE DEAL? Chelsea agree terms with Genk for Penders
DONE DEAL? Chelsea agree terms with Genk for PendersAction Plus
Chelsea are closing the signing of Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders.

The London Evening Standard says a deal has been agreed to the tune of €20m between the two clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Penders, however, will spend the new season on-loan with Genk.

The keeper is Belgium's U19 captain and effectively becomes Chelsea's EIGHTH senior goalkeeper.

Penders will formally move to Chelsea for the 2024/25 season.

The Blues already have seven goalkeepers in their first-team squad, with another three having already been loaned out to lower-league clubs.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePenders MikeChelseaGenkFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea move for Genk keeper Penders
USA option emerges for ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino
Chelsea midfielder Gallagher passes Atletico Madrid medical