DONE DEAL? Chelsea agree terms with Genk for Penders

Chelsea are closing the signing of Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders.
The London Evening Standard says a deal has been agreed to the tune of €20m between the two clubs.
Penders, however, will spend the new season on-loan with Genk.
The keeper is Belgium's U19 captain and effectively becomes Chelsea's EIGHTH senior goalkeeper.
Penders will formally move to Chelsea for the 2024/25 season.
The Blues already have seven goalkeepers in their first-team squad, with another three having already been loaned out to lower-league clubs.