Chelsea move for Genk keeper Penders

Premier League giants Chelsea are being linked with a move for young goalkeeper Mike Penders.

The Belgian is currently plying his trade in Genk, where he has been playing since the age of 13.

Now 18, the talented shot stopper is being linked with a move to the Premier League club.

Despite only making his senior debut a few days ago in the Belgian Pro League against Standard Liege, Penders is already in demand.

The Blues may not see him as a starting keeper for the coming season, but a worthwhile squad player.

He is 6ft 7in and has already been playing for Belgian’s Under-19 side over the past few months.