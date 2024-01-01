Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development

DONE DEAL: Cardiff land Man City midfielder Robertson outright

DONE DEAL: Cardiff land Man City midfielder Robertson outright
DONE DEAL: Cardiff land Man City midfielder Robertson outright
DONE DEAL: Cardiff land Man City midfielder Robertson outrightAction Plus
Cardiff City have signed Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson in a permanent transfer.

Robertson has penned a four-year contract with the Championship club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The midfielder is the nephew of former Cardiff player Gavin Rae and said: “He (Rae) told me a lot of good things about the city and the club.

"Going forward in my career now, this feels like the right place to be. I'm buzzing. It's been a few weeks coming. I'm so glad it is over the line."

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut added: "We're delighted Alex is here.

"There were six other clubs that were in for him, which shows what a talent he is. We had a meeting 10 days ago and explained our goals for the club and for Alex. Our hopes and plans were aligned.

"Alex can deliver a lot. He's got quality. He’s technically very good with a great work rate and can add to what we already have. We now have a great mix of youth and experience in the midfield."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobertson AlexCardiffManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff
Man City hoping to give improved contract to young star ahead of new season
Atletico Madrid forward cleared to join Chelsea after Gallagher transfer completion