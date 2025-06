Premier League new-boys Burnley have signed Karlsruher goalkeeper Max Weiss.

The Germany U20 international moves to Turf Moor for a fee of €5m.

Weiss, 21, has penned a four-year contract and becomes Burnley's first signing since winning promotion.

He said: "I'm really excited to be here. It's an amazing club with a big ambition.

"All the conversations I have had with people from here have been so good and very positive."