Burnley's Trafford has "fully agreed personal terms with Newcastle" ahead of summer move

Newcastle United are closing in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford who has agreed personal terms with the club.

Burnley reportedly value Trafford at around £40million, which would make the 22-year-old the fifth most expensive goalkeeper of all time as the Magpies chase down their first signing of the summer transfer window. United have made bids for Brighton forward Joao Pedro, Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga as manager Eddie Howe plans his side ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Telegraph Sport report that all three players are interested in the move to work under Howe who led his side to the EFL Cup last season. Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Trafford is hopeful of signing for the side who can offer him a better chance of lifting silverware.

“James Trafford has fully agreed personal terms with Newcastle and talks between clubs keep advancing.

“No agreement yet on fee with Burnley but expectation remains to get it done in the next days. #NUFC confident as reported.”

Trafford was a standout player last season keeping 29 clean sheets as he helped Burnley bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking. Now, the Clarets have completed the signing of goalkeeper Max Weiss from German outfit Karlsruher SC on a four-year deal this week which further increases the chances of Trafford departing the side.