DONE DEAL: Burnley land Stuttgart winger Bruun Larsen

Burnley have signed outright VfB Stuttgart winger Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Bruun Larsen spent time on-loan at Turf Moor two seasons ago when Burnley were last in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm so happy to be back, to be honest. It's a good feeling," he told the club's official website.

"It was a very easy decision for me, once I knew the club were interested, I just knew that I was ready to come back and sign here permanently.

"I can't wait to run out that tunnel again at Turf Moor in a few weeks and see all the fans again."

Bruun Larsen has signed a deal at Burnley to 2029.