Bayern Munich prepare five-year deal for Liverpool ace Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to offer Liverpool winger Luis Diaz a five-year deal at the club as talks with Barcelona stall.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer despite Liverpool’s apparent reluctance to let him go.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona, along with a host of Saudi Arabian clubs are all interested, with Diaz understood to be open to leaving.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Vincent Kompany’s side are ready to offer him a massive long-term deal in an attempt to lure him to Germany.

It’s understood there have been no formal talks between Liverpool and Bayern over a move for Diaz, who is priced at around £60 million by the Premier League champions.

