Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected

DONE DEAL: Burnley keeper Waller joins Crewe

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Burnley keeper Waller joins Crewe
DONE DEAL: Burnley keeper Waller joins CreweCrewe/X.com
Burnley goalkeeper Sam Waller has joined Crewe Alexandra on a season-long loan.

Waller, 21, spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Rochdale in the National League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Along with Rochdale, he also has had loan spells with Lancaster City and Hyde United.

Waller will go head-to-head with Tom Booth for a place between the sticks in Lee Bell’s first team.

The shot-stopper is tied to Burnley until 2026 with an option for another 12 months.

Mentions
National LeaguePremier LeagueWaller SamBooth TomBurnleyCreweRochdaleLeague TwoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Colchester sign outright Forest midfielder Perry
DONE DEAL: Truro sign Bournemouth defender Kinsey
DONE DEAL: St Pauli sign Burnley striker Hountondji