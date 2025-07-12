DONE DEAL: Burnley keeper Waller joins Crewe

Burnley goalkeeper Sam Waller has joined Crewe Alexandra on a season-long loan.

Waller, 21, spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Rochdale in the National League.

Along with Rochdale, he also has had loan spells with Lancaster City and Hyde United.

Waller will go head-to-head with Tom Booth for a place between the sticks in Lee Bell’s first team.

The shot-stopper is tied to Burnley until 2026 with an option for another 12 months.