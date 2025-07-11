Bayern dealt major blow after Nick Woltemade bid rejected

Bayern Munich have been dealt another major blow in this summer's transfer window after Stuttgart rejected their bid for forward Nick Woltemade.

Vincent Kompany’s side have had some rotten luck so far this summer with Nico Williams, Jamie Gittens, and Florian Writz all reportedly rejecting their advances.

Jamal Musiala’s recent horror injury and Leroy Sane’s departure for Galatasaray now mean their need for attacking reinforcements is more dire than ever.

According to BILD, the Bundesliga champions have been dealt yet another blow after Stuttgart rejected their opening bid for star man Woltemade, 23.

The bid is reported to have been €40 million, including €5 million in performance-related add-ons, which is well below Stuttgart’s valuation.

Stuttgart are under no pressure to sell Woltemade for cheap and will demand a fee of €80 million for the giant forward.