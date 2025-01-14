DONE DEAL: Brighton starlet Samuels ready to "fight" after joining Dundee

Imari Samuels has left Brighton this winter and completed a move to Dundee after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old made only one appearance for the Seagulls in a 4-0 EFL Cup win over Max Anderson’s Crawley Town in August. Speaking to the Dundee FC website, he revealed how he wants to give his all for his new club and fight in any way he can.

“It feels great to get this opportunity and I’m ready to kick on.

“I spoke with the manager on Tuesday and it was a really positive talk from there I knew it was the right choice for me to come here.

“I’m an energetic player who likes to get up and down the pitch and I will fight for every ball.

“I’m ready to go and I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans.”

Technical director David Weir spoke to Brighton’s club website on how this move reflects his progression and wished him the best of luck as he moves to Scotland for a new challenge.

“Imari has progressed really well during his time with us and that culminated in his first team debut earlier this season. “It’s important for him now to play regular first-team football and this move will hopefully give him the opportunity to do that. We wish him the best of luck for the future.”